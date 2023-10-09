pinkvilla
october 9th, 2023
Khushi Kapoor’s fresh desi looks
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi Kapoor served major festive goals in a shimmery off-shoulder choli and an embellished lehenga
Festive Goals
Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
Khushi looked stunning in an ice-blue metallic hand-embroidered saree and a matching bustier
Stunning
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She took the glam route in an embellished pink Arpita Mehta saree
Glam Game
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Archies actress looked like a million bucks in this golden Falguni Shane Peacock creation
Desi Gal
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
This exquisite white chikankari lehenga elevated her desi avatar
Glorious Whites
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi looked prettiest in this baby pink chikankari lehenga
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this white and blue contemporary-style lehenga
Spectacular
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Her simple look in this sheer white saree with floral embroidery is on point
Dainty
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She looked beautiful as always in a lavender-hued chikankari suit
Simple Glam
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She is one gorgeous woman in this chainmail brown choli and yellow lehenga
Gorgeous
