Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

october 9th, 2023

Khushi Kapoor’s fresh desi looks

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi Kapoor served major festive goals in a shimmery off-shoulder choli and an embellished lehenga

Festive Goals

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram 

Khushi looked stunning in an ice-blue metallic hand-embroidered saree and a matching bustier

Stunning

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She took the glam route in an embellished pink Arpita Mehta saree

Glam Game

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Archies actress looked like a million bucks in this golden Falguni Shane Peacock creation

Desi Gal

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

This exquisite white chikankari lehenga elevated her desi avatar

Glorious Whites

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi looked prettiest in this baby pink chikankari lehenga 

Prettiest In Pink 

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this white and blue contemporary-style lehenga 

Spectacular 

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Her simple look in this sheer white saree with floral embroidery is on point

Dainty

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked beautiful as always in a lavender-hued chikankari suit 

Simple Glam

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She is one gorgeous woman in this chainmail brown choli and yellow lehenga

Gorgeous

