Khushi Kapoor's gorgeous outfits
Sakshi Singh
Fashion
APRIL 13, 2023
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies star sported a floral dress with a square neckline and a side slit for that brunch look and paired it with a brown bag
Brunch look
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The actress lit up her Diwali celebrations with her stunning white and yellow embroidered saree paired with a straight neckline blouse that was sure to turn heads
Desi kudi
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She opted for a chic summer outfit that fit her like a glove and flaunted her beautiful figure to the fullest
Keeping it chic
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Pink muffin
Khushi wore a gorgeous pink salwar kameez with an ombre matching dupatta and styled the look with simple hair and minimal makeup
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet always looks stunning in her simple white knit bodycon dress with a cut-out bodice for that extra wow factor! Her style is always chic and on point
Stunning white
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi looks like a goddess in her black cut-out dress, setting the temperatures soaring with her glamorous look
Sultry black
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She absolutely stunned in her rustic brown bodycon dress, her curves accentuated perfectly and her middle-parted hair and cat eyeliner completed the look
Rustic bodycon
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
In a green sweater dress and subtle hair, Khushi looked so pretty and so fresh
So green
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Get inspired for your next night out with Khushi's sunny monochrome look - a yellow spaghetti top paired with matching trousers
Popping yellow
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Styling her toned midriff with a white knit tank top and checkered purple skirt, Khushi completed the look with dainty gold jewellery and a satchel
Summer breeze
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She had us in awe with her exquisite Anita Dongre lehenga in blue, paired with a pair of dazzling gold earrings and a bangle
Shades of Blue
