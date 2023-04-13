Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor's gorgeous outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi Singh

Fashion

APRIL 13, 2023

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies star sported a floral dress with a square neckline and a side slit for that brunch look and paired it with a brown bag

Brunch look 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The actress lit up her Diwali celebrations with her stunning white and yellow embroidered saree paired with a straight neckline blouse that was sure to turn heads

Desi kudi 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She opted for a chic summer outfit that fit her like a glove and flaunted her beautiful figure to the fullest

Keeping it chic 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Pink muffin

Khushi wore a gorgeous pink salwar kameez with an ombre matching dupatta and styled the look with simple hair and minimal makeup

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet always looks stunning in her simple white knit bodycon dress with a cut-out bodice for that extra wow factor! Her style is always chic and on point

Stunning white 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looks like a goddess in her black cut-out dress, setting the temperatures soaring with her glamorous look

Sultry black 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She absolutely stunned in her rustic brown bodycon dress, her curves accentuated perfectly and her middle-parted hair and cat eyeliner completed the look

Rustic bodycon 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

In a green sweater dress and subtle hair, Khushi looked so pretty and so fresh

So green

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Get inspired for your next night out with Khushi's sunny monochrome look - a yellow spaghetti top paired with matching trousers

Popping yellow

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Styling her toned midriff with a white knit tank top and checkered purple skirt, Khushi completed the look with dainty gold jewellery and a satchel

Summer breeze

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She had us in awe with her exquisite Anita Dongre lehenga in blue, paired with a pair of dazzling gold earrings and a bangle

Shades of Blue 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here