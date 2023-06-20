pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 20, 2023
Khushi Kapoor’s jazzy looks
Khushi Kapoor is a sight to behold in this brown bodycon dress. Smudged wing liner and nude lips wrap up her look
Brown burn
The diva looks alluring in this black, full-sleeve top and checkered skirt
Sizzling skirt
The actress has put the heat to shame in this halter-neck purple dress. Minimal accessorizing and a sleek bun complete her look
Purple pride
White vigor
The enchantress looks stunning in this sheer white saree with pastel, floral embroidery
The Archies star is looking dazzling in this pink ombre salwar kameez! Oxidized jhumkas and open hair enhance her look
Plush pink
The Instagram sensation looks like a breath of fresh air in this pista green dress. Cute bangs and gold hoops are noteworthy
Floral fun
Kapoor has set the screen on fire in this black ensemble. The cut at the waist is the highlight
Bewitching black
Trust Khushi to swoon the Internet with her unique looks! This sheer dress is no different
Sheer swirl
The diva is radiating warmth and positivity in this all-yellow ensemble. The lace detailing on the dress is eye-catching
Bright yellow
The actress looks ready to paint the town red in this short, caramel dress. Sleek hair and a sharp winged liner accentuate her look
Tantalizing caramel
