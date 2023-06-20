Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor’s jazzy looks 

Khushi Kapoor is a sight to behold in this brown bodycon dress. Smudged wing liner and nude lips wrap up her look 

Brown burn 


The diva looks alluring in this black, full-sleeve top and checkered skirt 

Sizzling skirt 

The actress has put the heat to shame in this halter-neck purple dress. Minimal accessorizing and a sleek bun complete her look 

Purple pride 

White vigor 

The enchantress looks stunning in this sheer white saree with pastel, floral embroidery 

The Archies star is looking dazzling in this pink ombre salwar kameez! Oxidized jhumkas and open hair enhance her look 

Plush pink 

The Instagram sensation looks like a breath of fresh air in this pista green dress. Cute bangs and gold hoops are noteworthy 

Floral fun

Kapoor has set the screen on fire in this black ensemble. The cut at the waist is the highlight

 Bewitching black 

Trust Khushi to swoon the Internet with her unique looks! This sheer dress is no different 

Sheer swirl 

The diva is radiating warmth and positivity in this all-yellow ensemble. The lace detailing on the dress is eye-catching 

 Bright yellow 

The actress looks ready to paint the town red in this short, caramel dress. Sleek hair and a sharp winged liner accentuate her look 

Tantalizing caramel 

