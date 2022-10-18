Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor's
 Luxe bag collection

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

A fan of expensive designer bags, Khushi recently sported a quilted black sling bag from the French luxury fashion house, Chanel. 

Chanel Girl

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

A while ago, she had picked out an expensive Dolce & Gabbana arm candy that is approximately priced at INR 87k. 

D&G Arm Candy 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She kept her accessory game on point by pairing her monotone column gown with a mini clutch purse.

Glam Clutch

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Her glittery bag here is a sparkly rendition of the classic 2000s shoulder bag by Prada and is supposed to cost around a whopping INR 1 lac. 

Glittery Prada Bag 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

More than often, the starlet loves to accessorise her look with an expensive leather purse and this mini bag serves proof. 

Black Love

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She added a pink Jacquemus Riviera embossed belt bag that costs Rs. 37,531 to match with her adorable pink outfit. 

Mood Pink

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She picked out a stylish black Prada bag to swear by her trendy yet cute Y2K look.

Trendy Y2K

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Her black Gucci shoulder bag is a failsafe accessory that pairs well with every outfit. 

Gucci Girl

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

For a pop of colour, she added a bright blue belvedere MM saddled bag that costs Rs. 162,239 to her muted monochrome look. 

Pop Of Blue

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She added a dose of coolness to her outdoor look with a Petite Boite Chapeau Louis Vuitton sling bag that is priced at INR 2 lakhs.