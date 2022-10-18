Khushi Kapoor's
Luxe bag collection
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
A fan of expensive designer bags, Khushi recently sported a quilted black sling bag from the French luxury fashion house, Chanel.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
A while ago, she had picked out an expensive Dolce & Gabbana arm candy that is approximately priced at INR 87k.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She kept her accessory game on point by pairing her monotone column gown with a mini clutch purse.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her glittery bag here is a sparkly rendition of the classic 2000s shoulder bag by Prada and is supposed to cost around a whopping INR 1 lac.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
More than often, the starlet loves to accessorise her look with an expensive leather purse and this mini bag serves proof.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She added a pink Jacquemus Riviera embossed belt bag that costs Rs. 37,531 to match with her adorable pink outfit.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She picked out a stylish black Prada bag to swear by her trendy yet cute Y2K look.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her black Gucci shoulder bag is a failsafe accessory that pairs well with every outfit.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For a pop of colour, she added a bright blue belvedere MM saddled bag that costs Rs. 162,239 to her muted monochrome look.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She added a dose of coolness to her outdoor look with a Petite Boite Chapeau Louis Vuitton sling bag that is priced at INR 2 lakhs.