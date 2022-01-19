Celebrity Style
Jan 19, 2022
Khushi Kapoor’s luxe bag collection
Black Prada bag
The 21-year-old is a slayer who knows how to give her outfits the edge with arm candies
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Gen Z star added a Jacquemus Riviera embossed belt bag that costs Rs 37,531 for a cutesy pretty pink look
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Jacquemus belt bag
Textured mini bag
Well, nothing like a black bag to give you the ultimate accessory fix. The mini black textured bag heated the look of her House of CB clementine swirl print dress
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Prada hobo bag
Khushi styled up her chic look with Prada's satin hobo bag decked with crystals and Mach & Mach sparkly heels with a bow
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her casual look at the airport in a plaid shacket teamed with a white crop top and black pants was elevated with her blue statement-making arm candy
Image: Pinkvilla
Luxe blue bag
Khushi celebrated her birthday last year all dressed up in Charmaine blush pink midi dress which she beautified with an embellished square clutch that bore colourful patterns
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Clutch bag
Louis Vuitton sling bag
Her Petite Boite Chapeau Louis Vuitton sling bag costs around Rs 2 lakh and was styled up with her white panelled top and high waisted blue jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Prada mini bag
For her cousin, Rhea Kapoor’s post-wedding party, Khushi decked up in floral-print midi dress teamed with her white pointed-toe pumps and pink mini bag from Prada's re-edition 2000 that costs Rs 1,04,754
Image: Pinkvilla
MM saddle bag
This bright and warm-looking blue Goyard chevron print belvedere MM saddle bag costs Rs 162,239
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Lavish bag collection
This Gen Z girl's bag closet is extremely partial to Dior and Gucci but, she’s open to adding more to her bag closet in hues and size
Image: Pinkvilla
