Jan 19, 2022

Khushi Kapoor’s luxe bag collection

Black Prada bag

The 21-year-old is a slayer who knows how to give her outfits the edge with arm candies

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Gen Z star added a Jacquemus Riviera embossed belt bag that costs Rs 37,531 for a cutesy pretty pink look

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Jacquemus belt bag

Textured mini bag

Well, nothing like a black bag to give you the ultimate accessory fix. The mini black textured bag heated the look of her House of CB clementine swirl print dress

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Prada hobo bag

Khushi styled up her chic look with Prada's satin hobo bag decked with crystals and Mach & Mach sparkly heels with a bow

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Her casual look at the airport in a plaid shacket teamed with a white crop top and black pants was elevated with her blue statement-making arm candy

Image: Pinkvilla

Luxe blue bag

Khushi celebrated her birthday last year all dressed up in Charmaine blush pink midi dress which she beautified with an embellished square clutch that bore colourful patterns

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Clutch bag

Louis Vuitton sling bag

Her Petite Boite Chapeau Louis Vuitton sling bag costs around Rs 2 lakh and was styled up with her white panelled top and high waisted blue jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Prada mini bag

For her cousin, Rhea Kapoor’s post-wedding party, Khushi decked up in floral-print midi dress teamed with her white pointed-toe pumps and pink mini bag from Prada's re-edition 2000 that costs Rs 1,04,754

Image: Pinkvilla

MM saddle bag

This bright and warm-looking blue Goyard chevron print belvedere MM saddle bag costs Rs 162,239

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Lavish bag collection

This Gen Z girl's bag closet is extremely partial to Dior and Gucci but, she’s open to adding more to her bag closet in hues and size

Image: Pinkvilla

