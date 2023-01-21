Khushi Kapoor’s monochrome looks
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 21, 2023
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The starlet looks chic in an all-yellow strapless dress from Summer Somewhere
Chic Girl
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She strikes a pose in a stunning purple dress featuring a long train
Stunning In Purple
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi serves a flawless lesson in monochrome dressing in this ribbed white bodycon number
Delight In White
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her monochrome co-ord is perfect for lounging in at home
Co-ord Sets
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She is all glammed up in this bright yellow co-ord set featuring criss-cross details
Glam Queen
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She is the prettiest desi kudi in this baby pink chikankari lehenga
Desi Girl
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her lilac-hued kurta set is a perfect pick for an intimate festivity at home
Pretty In Kurta
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Monotone bikinis are also her favourite and this one serves proof
Bikini Babe
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She shows off her gorgeous curves in this black bodycon dress
Beauty In Black
