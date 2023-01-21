Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor’s monochrome looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 21, 2023

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The starlet looks chic in an all-yellow strapless dress from Summer Somewhere

Chic Girl 

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She strikes a pose in a stunning purple dress featuring a long train

Stunning In Purple

Khushi Kapoor's on-point hair game

Khushi Kapoor's party outfits

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Khushi serves a flawless lesson in monochrome dressing in this ribbed white bodycon number

Delight In White

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Her monochrome co-ord is perfect for lounging in at home

Co-ord Sets

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She is all glammed up in this bright yellow co-ord set featuring criss-cross details

Glam Queen 

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She is the prettiest desi kudi in this baby pink chikankari lehenga

Desi Girl

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Her lilac-hued kurta set is a perfect pick for an intimate festivity at home

Pretty In Kurta

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Monotone bikinis are also her favourite and this one serves proof

Bikini Babe

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She shows off her gorgeous curves in this black bodycon dress

Beauty In Black

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here