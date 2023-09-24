Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

September 24, 2023

Khushi Kapoor’s most chic looks

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Khushi Kapoor looked stylish as always in a black co-ord and printed pink jacket

Snazzy 

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a mint-hued corset top and black trousers

Gorgeous

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She kept things easy and casual in a pair of beige trousers and a white full-sleeve top

Casual Chic

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Prettiest

She looked prettiest in a black cardigan top and a slinky mini skirt

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion’s Instagram

She is a fashion delight in this strapless white dress

White Delight

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi wore a bright yellow co-ord set and exuded chic summer vibes

Vibrant Hues

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

This purple mini dress with a halter neck looked stunning on her

Purple Love

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She turned heads in an all-white ribbed bodycon dress 

Turning Heads

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Archies star looked flawless in a striped mini skirt and a ribbed crop top

Flawless

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She exuded chic vibes in a floral-print dress

Floral Vibes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here