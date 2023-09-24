pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
September 24, 2023
Khushi Kapoor’s most chic looks
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi Kapoor looked stylish as always in a black co-ord and printed pink jacket
Snazzy
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a mint-hued corset top and black trousers
Gorgeous
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She kept things easy and casual in a pair of beige trousers and a white full-sleeve top
Casual Chic
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Prettiest
She looked prettiest in a black cardigan top and a slinky mini skirt
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion’s Instagram
She is a fashion delight in this strapless white dress
White Delight
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi wore a bright yellow co-ord set and exuded chic summer vibes
Vibrant Hues
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
This purple mini dress with a halter neck looked stunning on her
Purple Love
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She turned heads in an all-white ribbed bodycon dress
Turning Heads
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Archies star looked flawless in a striped mini skirt and a ribbed crop top
Flawless
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She exuded chic vibes in a floral-print dress
Floral Vibes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.