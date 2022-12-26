Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor's
on-point hair game

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi rocked a purple halter-neck dress with a sleek bun

Go sleek

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi went all retro with this one. She wore a leather outfit to complete her look

Retro vibes

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi made heads turn in a white net saree. She opted for a low-bun 

Desi girl

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi opted for bangs while sporting a floral strap dress

Bang on

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid wore a pink ethnic suit and chose to keep her tresses open with middle-parting

Feeling pink

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looked chic in a shimmery dress and a tied-up hairdo

Shine on

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi chose to go for straightened hair with her yellow co-ord set

Hello sunshine

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

In this one, Khushi looked beautiful in a blue lehenga. She opted for soft curls to wrap up her desi look

Festive ready

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi rocked the half up half down hairdo in this one

Chic 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid looked beautiful in an embellished Anarkali suit. She decided to go with a clean middle-parted bun

Pretty woman

