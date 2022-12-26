Khushi Kapoor's
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi rocked a purple halter-neck dress with a sleek bun
Go sleek
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi went all retro with this one. She wore a leather outfit to complete her look
Retro vibes
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi made heads turn in a white net saree. She opted for a low-bun
Desi girl
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi opted for bangs while sporting a floral strap dress
Bang on
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid wore a pink ethnic suit and chose to keep her tresses open with middle-parting
Feeling pink
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi looked chic in a shimmery dress and a tied-up hairdo
Shine on
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi chose to go for straightened hair with her yellow co-ord set
Hello sunshine
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
In this one, Khushi looked beautiful in a blue lehenga. She opted for soft curls to wrap up her desi look
Festive ready
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi rocked the half up half down hairdo in this one
Chic
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid looked beautiful in an embellished Anarkali suit. She decided to go with a clean middle-parted bun
Pretty woman
