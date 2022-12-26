Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor’s party outfits

Priyakshi Sharma

DEC 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor looks like a stunning queen in this golden, shimmering thigh-high slit gown

Shimmery gown

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This mirror gown with numerous slits and cut-outs is an absolute head-turner

Mirror gown

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Love being extra? Take inspiration from Khushi and rock a party outfit as this one!

Sheer dress

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi aces the all-black look with a corset top and latex pants

Corset top

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi opts for a blue co-ord set with an unique and quirky print 

Quirky co-ord set

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi exudes glam in this beige strapless bodycon gown 

Strapless bodycon gown

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

For days when you don’t want to put in a lot of effort, take inspo from Khushi and pair a chic netted top with denim pants

Casual chic

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi wore this gorgeous light pink bodycon gown on her last birthday

Light pink gown

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi leaves the temperature soaring in this brown bodycon dress

Too hot to handle

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid rocks this bold yellow co-ord set like a true fashionista and we are here for it

Yellow mess

