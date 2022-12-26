Khushi Kapoor’s party outfits
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor looks like a stunning queen in this golden, shimmering thigh-high slit gown
Shimmery gown
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This mirror gown with numerous slits and cut-outs is an absolute head-turner
Mirror gown
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Love being extra? Take inspiration from Khushi and rock a party outfit as this one!
Sheer dress
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi aces the all-black look with a corset top and latex pants
Corset top
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi opts for a blue co-ord set with an unique and quirky print
Quirky co-ord set
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi exudes glam in this beige strapless bodycon gown
Strapless bodycon gown
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For days when you don’t want to put in a lot of effort, take inspo from Khushi and pair a chic netted top with denim pants
Casual chic
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi wore this gorgeous light pink bodycon gown on her last birthday
Light pink gown
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi leaves the temperature soaring in this brown bodycon dress
Too hot to handle
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid rocks this bold yellow co-ord set like a true fashionista and we are here for it
Yellow mess
