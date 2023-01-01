Khushi Kapoor’s
snazzy off-duty looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi makes a chic case for brunch-ready floral outfits in this strappy floral dress with a plunging neckline.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For a brunch date, she kept things snazzy in a mini green knit dress with diamond-shaped prints placed in shades of black, white, and green all over.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her vacation look on a beautiful summer day comprised of a simple white sweater, denim jeans, and a statement-making black Chanel sling bag.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For a chic OOTD, she picked out a plaid mini skirt and a cropped turtleneck top to look like her stylish self.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her beach outfit comprised of a Burberry bikini top, a pair of denim shorts, and a cute bucket hat.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looked pretty in a lacey black top and blue jeans as she posed for a selfie.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet made a cool case for sweatshirts by styling them with a black sports bra and an overshirt.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She served some desi outfit goals in her lavender chikankari kurta from Label Jiyani.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She rocked a lilac-hued bikini set and a matching cover-up for a casual pool day.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
To enjoy a beautiful spring day in New York, she swore by a pair of beige trousers and a plaid jacket, and a Prada handbag.
