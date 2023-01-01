Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor’s
snazzy off-duty looks

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Khushi makes a chic case for brunch-ready floral outfits in this strappy floral dress with a plunging neckline. 

Floral Galore

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

For a brunch date, she kept things snazzy in a mini green knit dress with diamond-shaped prints placed in shades of black, white, and green all over. 

Brunch Date Look

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Her vacation look on a beautiful summer day comprised of a simple white sweater, denim jeans, and a statement-making black Chanel sling bag. 

Vacay Style

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

For a chic OOTD, she picked out a plaid mini skirt and a cropped turtleneck top to look like her stylish self. 

Snazzy OOTD

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Her beach outfit comprised of a Burberry bikini top, a pair of denim shorts, and a cute bucket hat. 

Beach Vacay Look 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She looked pretty in a lacey black top and blue jeans as she posed for a selfie. 

Pretty In Black

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

The starlet made a cool case for sweatshirts by styling them with a black sports bra and an overshirt. 

Cool & Casual 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She served some desi outfit goals in her lavender chikankari kurta from Label Jiyani. 

Desi Girl 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She rocked a lilac-hued bikini set and a matching cover-up for a casual pool day. 

Bikini Babe

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

To enjoy a beautiful spring day in New York, she swore by a pair of beige trousers and a plaid jacket, and a Prada handbag.

Chic Style

