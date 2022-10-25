Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 25, 2022

FASHION

Khushi Kapoor's statement outfits

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actor was glowing as she posed in a peach strapless floor-length dress paired up with a matching scarf and gold chain to accessorize it.

Pretty Princess

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi’s style game is on rock high, wearing a marvelous crystal dress with an amazing cut-out neckline and a side slit for that extra oomph. 

Bling bling 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked so gorgeous and beautiful in a lilac printed summer dress, with her long tresses only adding to the look.

Lilacs

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Dazzling in a red leather ensemble by Ookioh and House of CB, she looked nothing short of a Diva.

Fiery red 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Twirling in a stunning Anita Dongre lehenga in blue and she accessorized it with a pair of gold earrings and a bangle.

Shades of Blue

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi loves her traditionals as she rocks yet another lehenga in pink by Manish Malhotra. 

Pretty in pinks

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Flaunting her gorgeous curves in a rustic brown bodycon dress, she looked stunning.

Rustic bodycon

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Style your next night out with an outfit like Khushi is wearing a yellow monochrome spaghetti top with matching trousers. 

Yellow mellow 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looked smoking hot in a black cut-out dress by Monot, styling it with golden bangles and messy slicked-back hair.

Sexy black

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The actress opted for a white and yellow embroidered saree with a straight neckline blouse for her Diwali celebrations

Proper pataka

