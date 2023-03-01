Khushi Kapoor's stunning looks
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
Fashion
mar 01, 2023
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looks simple yet chic in this white floral dress
Floral power
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her white cut-out dress is perfect for date nights
Classy in white
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
We love this black cut-out dress worn by Khushi
Bewitching in black
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This look is simply too hot to trot
Too hot to handle
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This green dress with checkered prints is an ideal choice for casual outings
Go casual
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She is a sass queen in this yellow cut-out co-ord set
Yellow mellow
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The diva's brown one shoulder dress is just too pretty
Slaying it
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For her beach vacay, she wore a Burberry bralette top paired with shorts
Beach bum
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
We can't help but stare at this diva
Too pretty to look at
