Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies actress always looks put-together and chic in her simple white knit bodycon dress with cut-out bodice for that extra oomph.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Raising the temperatures in her black cut-out dress with frill detailing, Khushi looks like a true goddess in this glamorous number.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
In a sheer blue dress paired with a green bikini underneath, she looked absolutely dreamy and sensuous as she posed.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She turned heads in a gold sequin dress with a backless design and styled it with a sleek ponytail with minimal makeup and sultry eyeliner.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She sported a very funky and stylish look wearing a bright yellow co-ord set with a strappy top and high-waisted pants with knit detailing.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Showing off her toned midriff in a white knit tank top and low-waisted checkered purple skirt, she accessorized the look with dainty gold jewellery and a satchel.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her brown one-shoulder dress hugged her figure in all the right places and was styled with a black satchel and minimal makeup.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For her pool day, she sported a gorgeous lilac-hued bikini with pearl detailing on the bottom and a purple shrug to go with it.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She went all out in her silver embellished gown with a plunging neckline and a side slit showcasing her toned legs, accessorizing with danglers and a pendant.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She took the desi route and opted for a bronze sequin strappy blouse with a backless design and paired it with a yellow floral lehenga and a matching dupatta.
