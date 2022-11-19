Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor’s
sultry style 

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actress always looks put-together and chic in her simple white knit bodycon dress with cut-out bodice for that extra oomph.

Pristine white

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Raising the temperatures in her black cut-out dress with frill detailing, Khushi looks like a true goddess in this glamorous number. 

Bodycon babe 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

In a sheer blue dress paired with a green bikini underneath, she looked absolutely dreamy and sensuous as she posed.

Mermaid pose

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She turned heads in a gold sequin dress with a backless design and styled it with a sleek ponytail with minimal makeup and sultry eyeliner.

Golden girl

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She sported a very funky and stylish look wearing a bright yellow co-ord set with a strappy top and high-waisted pants with knit detailing.

Looking stunning

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Showing off her toned midriff in a white knit tank top and low-waisted checkered purple skirt, she accessorized the look with dainty gold jewellery and a satchel.

Summers and skirts 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Her brown one-shoulder dress hugged her figure in all the right places and was styled with a black satchel and minimal makeup.

Rustic brown 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

For her pool day, she sported a gorgeous lilac-hued bikini with pearl detailing on the bottom and a purple shrug to go with it.

Purple pearl 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She went all out in her silver embellished gown with a plunging neckline and a side slit showcasing her toned legs, accessorizing with danglers and a pendant.

Blingy affair 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She took the desi route and opted for a bronze sequin strappy blouse with a backless design and paired it with a yellow floral lehenga and a matching dupatta.

Desi kudi 

