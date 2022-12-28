Heading 3

Khushi-Nora: Best lehengas of 2022

Hardika Gupta

DEC 28, 2022

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi made quite a statement in this heavily embroidered white lehenga

Bhumi Pednekar

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi picked a light pink lehenga with a matching balloon-sleeved blouse

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

Sonam looked every inch of royalty in this red and orange lehenga

Sonam Bajwa

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The oh-so-pretty Nora Fatehi turned several heads with her blush pink lehenga look

Nora Fatehi

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Red never looked this good, right

Rashmika Mandanna

Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The yellow lehenga featuring mirror work accents looked elegant on Shehnaaz

Shehnaaz Gill

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari is a queen of ethnic fashion and this picture serves as proof!

Aditi Rao Hydari

Source: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul’s chose an intricate mirror work lehenga in white colour and looked lovely

Rakul Preet Singh

Image source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka stunned the fashion police in glamorous neon lehenga

Anushka Sharma

Image source: Richa Chadha Instagram

Richa wore a heavily embellished lehenga with a sheer dupatta on her sangeet ceremony

Richa Chadha

