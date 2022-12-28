Khushi-Nora: Best lehengas of 2022
Hardika Gupta
DEC 28, 2022
FASHION
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi made quite a statement in this heavily embroidered white lehenga
Bhumi Pednekar
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi picked a light pink lehenga with a matching balloon-sleeved blouse
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
Sonam looked every inch of royalty in this red and orange lehenga
Sonam Bajwa
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The oh-so-pretty Nora Fatehi turned several heads with her blush pink lehenga look
Nora Fatehi
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Red never looked this good, right
Rashmika Mandanna
Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The yellow lehenga featuring mirror work accents looked elegant on Shehnaaz
Shehnaaz Gill
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari is a queen of ethnic fashion and this picture serves as proof!
Aditi Rao Hydari
Source: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul’s chose an intricate mirror work lehenga in white colour and looked lovely
Rakul Preet Singh
Image source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka stunned the fashion police in glamorous neon lehenga
Anushka Sharma
Image source: Richa Chadha Instagram
Richa wore a heavily embellished lehenga with a sheer dupatta on her sangeet ceremony
Richa Chadha
