 Jiya Surana

Fashion

MAY 18, 2023

Khushi-Sara: Celebs who aced co-ords

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti donned a mint-green crop top along with a matching flared pants which also featured belt detail

Kriti Sanon

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looked stunning in this white co-ord set. She further paired it with hoop earrings

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria raises the bar with her stylish appearance in a gingham prints co-ord set

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Rakul looks alluring as she shines bright in this orange tone co-ord set

Rakul Preet

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Malaika Arora looks breathtaking in her easy breezy floral co-ords. She oozes oomph

Malaika Arora

Image: Katrina kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif was dolled up in a floral print co-ord set. The actress looked breathtaking and had a wide smile

Katrina Kaif

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Khushi Kapoor is ready to light the summer mood in a bright yellow co-ord set

Khushi Kapoor 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Bhumi Pednekar looked super cool and all things chic in her denim co-ords

Bhumi pednekar

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Sanya Malhotra flaunts her summer fashion collection as she stuns in a co-ord set

Sanya Malhotra

Kiara Advani sizzles in a hot red co-ord set. The actress exudes hotness as she poses for the camera

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram.

