pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 18, 2023
Khushi-Sara: Celebs who aced co-ords
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti donned a mint-green crop top along with a matching flared pants which also featured belt detail
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looked stunning in this white co-ord set. She further paired it with hoop earrings
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria raises the bar with her stylish appearance in a gingham prints co-ord set
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul looks alluring as she shines bright in this orange tone co-ord set
Rakul Preet
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora looks breathtaking in her easy breezy floral co-ords. She oozes oomph
Malaika Arora
Image: Katrina kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif was dolled up in a floral print co-ord set. The actress looked breathtaking and had a wide smile
Katrina Kaif
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor is ready to light the summer mood in a bright yellow co-ord set
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar looked super cool and all things chic in her denim co-ords
Bhumi pednekar
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya Malhotra flaunts her summer fashion collection as she stuns in a co-ord set
Sanya Malhotra
Kiara Advani sizzles in a hot red co-ord set. The actress exudes hotness as she poses for the camera
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.