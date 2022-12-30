Heading 3

Khushi to Anushka:
Black cut-out dresses

Alaya, we are taking notes!

Alaya F

She chose a black monotone black cut-out dress and looked sizzling

Kriti Sanon

The cut-out on Anushka’s midriff is extremely sensuous 

Anushka Sharma

Shanaya looked hot in this black dress featuring a side cut-out detail 

Shanaya Kapoor

Janhvi was a sight to behold in this black floor- length gown with side cut-outs

Janhvi Kapoor

She raised the temperature with this booty-bearing cut-out dress

Disha Patani

She kept things classy with this black off-shoulder cut-out dress

Aditi Rao Hydari

The highlight of Esha’s black outfit is criss-cross cut-outs 

Esha Gupta

Khushi turned heads in this black ensemble with noodle straps and zig-zag cut-outs on her midriff

Khushi Kapoor

Sara showed us how a cut-out ensemble be both sexy and classy at the same time

Sara Ali Khan

