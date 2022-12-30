Khushi to Anushka:
Black cut-out dresses
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya, we are taking notes!
Alaya F
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She chose a black monotone black cut-out dress and looked sizzling
Kriti Sanon
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The cut-out on Anushka’s midriff is extremely sensuous
Anushka Sharma
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked hot in this black dress featuring a side cut-out detail
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi was a sight to behold in this black floor- length gown with side cut-outs
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
She raised the temperature with this booty-bearing cut-out dress
Disha Patani
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She kept things classy with this black off-shoulder cut-out dress
Aditi Rao Hydari
Source: Esha Gupta Instagram
The highlight of Esha’s black outfit is criss-cross cut-outs
Esha Gupta
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi turned heads in this black ensemble with noodle straps and zig-zag cut-outs on her midriff
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara showed us how a cut-out ensemble be both sexy and classy at the same time
Sara Ali Khan
