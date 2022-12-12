Khushi to Athiya:
Celebs in a saree
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies star exuded elegance and sophistication, dressed in a magnificent white embroidered sheer saree, with her hair tied in a bun and complemented with diamond studs
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram
The Maja Ma stars’ emerald green saree from the collection of Faraz Manan was an absolutely stunning affair
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor was a vision in a blue Varanasi silk brocade saree by Raw Mango, styled with a gajra and Kundan earrings
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Cirkus actress sizzled in a hot red solid saree, that fit her body like a glove, paired with a v-neck blouse and statement earrings
Pooja Hegde
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked resplendent in a gold-toned embroidered saree with a round-neck blouse and edgy earrings
Kareen Kapoor Khan
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Qala actress went for a more subtle ivory saree with a shimmery strappy blouse from the collection of Shaveta and Anuj
Tripti Dimri
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Bedhadak actress took the desi route and gave it a modern twist with her blush pink saree with a wrap-around belt and pallu
Shanay Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Athiya lit up the room in her Manish Malhotra saree. The blue plain fabric with its pleated border shimmered in the light, while her dramatic earrings completed the look
Athiya Shetty
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana owns the look in this eye-catching, glittering gold sari by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Suhana Khan
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina was the embodiment of elegance in her Manish Malhotra saree! The mint green hue, embroidered design, and effortless charisma made her a showstopper
