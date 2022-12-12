Heading 3

Khushi to Athiya:
Celebs in a saree 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies star exuded elegance and sophistication, dressed in a magnificent white embroidered sheer saree, with her hair tied in a bun and complemented with diamond studs

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram

The Maja Ma stars’ emerald green saree from the collection of Faraz Manan was an absolutely stunning affair

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor was a vision in a blue Varanasi silk brocade saree by Raw Mango, styled with a gajra and Kundan earrings

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Cirkus actress sizzled in a hot red solid saree, that fit her body like a glove, paired with a v-neck blouse and statement earrings

Pooja Hegde 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked resplendent in a gold-toned embroidered saree with a round-neck blouse and edgy earrings

Kareen Kapoor Khan

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Qala actress went for a more subtle ivory saree with a shimmery strappy blouse from the collection of Shaveta and Anuj

Tripti Dimri 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

The Bedhadak actress took the desi route and gave it a modern twist with her blush pink saree with a wrap-around belt and pallu

Shanay Kapoor 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Athiya lit up the room in her Manish Malhotra saree. The blue plain fabric with its pleated border shimmered in the light, while her dramatic earrings completed the look

Athiya Shetty

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram 

Suhana owns the look in this eye-catching, glittering gold sari by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Suhana Khan 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Katrina Kaif

Katrina was the embodiment of elegance in her Manish Malhotra saree! The mint green hue, embroidered design, and effortless charisma made her a showstopper

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here