Instagram@saraalikhan95
Photographer: Instagram@Tridevsudevan
Instagram@khushi05k
Khushi’s saree aesthetic is graceful; the beautiful saree had a thick intricately worked border that gave it an elegant look!
#1
Shehnaz opted for a blingy and shimmery short dress that looked extremely mesmerizing!
#2
Instagram@shehnaazgill
Photographer: Instagram@_psudo_
Alia’s plain saree is simple yet makes a striking appearance! A must-have in your saree collection!
#3
Instagram@aliaabhatt
Photographer: Instagram@tejasnerurkarr
Mouni’s ensemble is a stunning one-shoulder fit; it was detailed with a puffed-up sleeve and a trail
#4
Instagram@imouniroy
Photographer: Instagram@bobbysahotra
A beautiful exquisite saree paired with a simple blouse can never disappoint! Sanjana complemented her look with minimal accessories
#5
Instagram@sanjanasanghi96
#6
The South Sensation actress donned a beautiful sequin embellished saree and looked ravishing in this Manish Malhotra creation!
Photographer: Instagram@shreyansdungarwal
Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Janhvi opted for a traditional lehenga saree with red and mauve detailing; indeed a perfect look!
#7
Instagram@janhvikapoor
Photographer: Instagram@thehouseofpixels
The Archies actress yet again opted for a mauve look with a short dress fit; it was adorned with an asymmetrical hem and cape detailing
#8
Instagram@khushi05k
Raashi donned a stunning sharara look that made her look ethereal; she also opted for opulent jewelry to accessorize her look
#9
Instagram@raashiikhanna
Sara looked regal in this mauve suit set and paired it with a yellow dupatta that enhanced her look immaculately!
#10
Photographer: Instagram@shivangi.kulkarni
Instagram@saraalikhan95
