Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 29, 2024

Khushi to Sara, Divas in Mauve Aesthetics

Instagram@saraalikhan95

Photographer: Instagram@Tridevsudevan 

Instagram@khushi05k

Khushi’s saree aesthetic is graceful; the beautiful saree had a thick intricately worked border that gave it an elegant look! 

#1


Shehnaz opted for a blingy and shimmery short dress that looked extremely mesmerizing! 

#2


Instagram@shehnaazgill 

Photographer: Instagram@_psudo_

Alia’s plain saree is simple yet makes a striking appearance! A must-have in your saree collection! 

#3

Instagram@aliaabhatt 

Photographer: Instagram@tejasnerurkarr 

Mouni’s ensemble is a stunning one-shoulder fit; it was detailed with a puffed-up sleeve and a trail

#4

Instagram@imouniroy 

Photographer: Instagram@bobbysahotra 

A beautiful exquisite saree paired with a simple blouse can never disappoint! Sanjana complemented her look with minimal accessories 

#5

Instagram@sanjanasanghi96

#6

The South Sensation actress donned a beautiful sequin embellished saree and looked ravishing in this Manish Malhotra creation! 

Photographer: Instagram@shreyansdungarwal 

Instagram@tamannaahspeaks 

Janhvi opted for a traditional lehenga saree with red and mauve detailing; indeed a perfect look! 

#7

Instagram@janhvikapoor

Photographer: Instagram@thehouseofpixels 

The Archies actress yet again opted for a mauve look with a short dress fit; it was adorned with an asymmetrical hem and cape detailing 

#8

Instagram@khushi05k

Raashi donned a stunning sharara look that made her look ethereal; she also opted for opulent jewelry to accessorize her look 

#9

Instagram@raashiikhanna 

Sara looked regal in this mauve suit set and paired it with a yellow dupatta that enhanced her look immaculately! 

#10

Photographer: Instagram@shivangi.kulkarni

Instagram@saraalikhan95

