Kiara Advani and her fab sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 22, 2023
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Fuss-free and lightweight sarees remain a staple in Kiara Advani’s wardrobe and this black number is proof
Beauty In Black
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The diva is a millennial trendsetter with her simple yet statement-making sequinned saree and contemporary-style blouse
Trendsetter
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She is often seen draping a monochrome six-yard drape in the most stunning way possible
Monochrome Style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her collection also includes a beautiful floral drape in soothing hues of pink and white
Floral Galore
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress makes a dazzling case for an ombre saree and a metallic gold blouse
Dazzler
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Her fuchsia pink saree with multi-coloured Resham and Dabka work on the border is a stunning piece of craftsmanship
Pretty In Pink
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Glam Vibes
She channels her inner desi glam queen in a golden pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Wedding Guest Style
She aces wedding-guest style in a sequined pink and white tie-dye saree
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Elegant
She looks elegant in this pear-green organza saree and a lime green sleeveless blouse
