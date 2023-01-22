Heading 3

Kiara Advani and her fab sarees

JAN 22, 2023

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Fuss-free and lightweight sarees remain a staple in Kiara Advani’s wardrobe and this black number is proof

Beauty In Black

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The diva is a millennial trendsetter with her simple yet statement-making sequinned saree and contemporary-style blouse

Trendsetter

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She is often seen draping a monochrome six-yard drape in the most stunning way possible 

Monochrome Style

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram


Her collection also includes a beautiful floral drape in soothing hues of pink and white

Floral Galore 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Shershaah actress makes a dazzling case for an ombre saree and a metallic gold blouse

Dazzler

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

Her fuchsia pink saree with multi-coloured Resham and Dabka work on the border is a stunning piece of craftsmanship

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Glam Vibes 

She channels her inner desi glam queen in a golden pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra 

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Wedding Guest Style

She aces wedding-guest style in a sequined pink and white tie-dye saree 

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Elegant 

She looks elegant in this pear-green organza saree and a lime green sleeveless blouse

