JUNE 06, 2023

Kiara Advani and her snazzy co-ords

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She looked ravishing in a red bustier crop top and a body-hugging high-rise skirt

Ravishing 

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a white skirt and blouse co-ord set 

Gorgeous

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked fierce and feminine in a set of hot pink skorts and a blazer 

Hot In Pink

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram 

To add a pop of colour to her look, she went all out in a head-to-toe orange coordinated set by Sonaakshi Raaj. 

Pop Of Hues 

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She kept things chic in a two-piece solid pink skirt and blouse set that was equal parts stylish and casual. 

Chic

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram 

The Kabir Singh actress looked super cool and chic in a coordinated denim outfit

Cool-girl Vibes

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram 

Kiara turned heads as she posed in these white corduroy pants and a matching blazer paired with a lacy white bralette 

Fabulous In White 

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

She took things a notch higher in a rust-brown wrap-style blazer and skirt

Formal Style 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

She looked stunning in a pair of white and green tie-dye pants and a halter-neck crop top 

Tie-dye Love

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Her desi look in a white and pink printed co-ord set was on point

Desi Girl Style 

