Heading 3

Kiara Advani-approved brunch outfits

                  pinkvilla 

JAN 14, 2023

FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar 

Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara Advani’s wardrobe is an inspiration for brunch, and this denim co-ord is a perfect example. 

Denim Look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

This green and white tie-dye set Kiara wore for a photo shoot is a snazzy brunch outfit inspiration. 

Tie-dye Style

Sonam Kapoor’s maternity fashion

Sonam Kapoor's steal-worthy outfits

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

For a chic brunch look, count on her denim and checkered pantsuit.  

Trendy Stuff

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

If you wish to keep things easy and snazzy, her two-piece solid pink skirt and blouse set is the best bet. 

Pretty Pink 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Her purple pantsuit is a fierce yet playful way to wear a power suit for your office brunch. 

Formal Affair

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Brunch look but make it peppy! The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress showed us how to wear two contrasting tones together for a fun brunch look. 

Peppy Hues

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She sported a Victorian-style lilac top and white high-waisted denim mini skirt that is perfect for a pastel-toned brunch look!

Snazzy Girl 

Image: Pinkvilla

Too lazy to put together a modish look? Take a cue from Kiara’s flowy trousers and denim jacket for your next brunch date. 

Easy To Go  

Image: Pinkvilla

She wore a bodycon dress with a denim jacket and white sneakers that we think are ideal for wearing at a casual brunch. 

Casual Brunch Look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here