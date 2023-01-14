Kiara Advani-approved brunch outfits
JAN 14, 2023
FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani’s wardrobe is an inspiration for brunch, and this denim co-ord is a perfect example.
Denim Look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
This green and white tie-dye set Kiara wore for a photo shoot is a snazzy brunch outfit inspiration.
Tie-dye Style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For a chic brunch look, count on her denim and checkered pantsuit.
Trendy Stuff
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
If you wish to keep things easy and snazzy, her two-piece solid pink skirt and blouse set is the best bet.
Pretty Pink
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her purple pantsuit is a fierce yet playful way to wear a power suit for your office brunch.
Formal Affair
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Brunch look but make it peppy! The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress showed us how to wear two contrasting tones together for a fun brunch look.
Peppy Hues
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She sported a Victorian-style lilac top and white high-waisted denim mini skirt that is perfect for a pastel-toned brunch look!
Snazzy Girl
Image: Pinkvilla
Too lazy to put together a modish look? Take a cue from Kiara’s flowy trousers and denim jacket for your next brunch date.
Easy To Go
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore a bodycon dress with a denim jacket and white sneakers that we think are ideal for wearing at a casual brunch.
Casual Brunch Look
