Kiara Advani-approved glam outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
In her elegant black solid saree by Manish Malhotra, the Shershaah actress is channeling major drama-girl vibes.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Flaunting her gorgeous curves in a corset-style white midi dress, Kiara looked like a dream in this outfit.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara wore blue from head to toe, with a corset and flared pants. She kept her makeup minimal and wore white hoop earrings.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Slaying in a yellow strapless dress by Riti Rahul Shah. Kiara looked like a ray of sunshine in this outfit.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked stunning in a sequin cut-out dress styled with an oversized blazer.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Take your look up a notch with this Kiara-inspired silver one-shoulder dress with a cut-out on the waistline to show off the toned midriff.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Learn to power dress like Kiara in a deep purple pantsuit with an open, long-sleeved blazer and matching pumps.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Looking all adorable and cute, Kiara wore a gorgeous all-pink lehenga with white stitch embroidery with an embellished pink dupatta with silver jewelry.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara opted for a desi glam look wearing a yellow sharara with a matching blouse and an embellished shrug to complete the look.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
And lastly, her neon green saree with lace borders by Torani gives us a gorgeous look that is perfect for a festivity.
