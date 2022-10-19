Heading 3

Kiara Advani-approved glam outfits 

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

In her elegant black solid saree by Manish Malhotra, the Shershaah actress is channeling major drama-girl vibes.

Classic black

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Flaunting her gorgeous curves in a corset-style white midi dress, Kiara looked like a dream in this outfit.

Pristine white 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara wore blue from head to toe, with a corset and flared pants. She kept her makeup minimal and wore white hoop earrings.

Blue Paradise

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Slaying in a yellow strapless dress by Riti Rahul Shah. Kiara looked like a ray of sunshine in this outfit.

Yellow mellow 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked stunning in a sequin cut-out dress styled with an oversized blazer.

Fiery red

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Take your look up a notch with this Kiara-inspired silver one-shoulder dress with a cut-out on the waistline to show off the toned midriff.

Icy Spicy

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Learn to power dress like Kiara in a deep purple pantsuit with an open, long-sleeved blazer and matching pumps.

Purple haze

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Looking all adorable and cute, Kiara wore a gorgeous all-pink lehenga with white stitch embroidery with an embellished pink dupatta with silver jewelry.

Pretty in pink

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara opted for a desi glam look wearing a yellow sharara with a matching blouse and an embellished shrug to complete the look.

Yellow sharara

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

And lastly, her neon green saree with lace borders by Torani gives us a gorgeous look that is perfect for a festivity.

Neon much

