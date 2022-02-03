Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 03, 2022
Kiara Advani in bright coloured pants
Heading 3
Fluroscent Green
Kiara made a strong case for fluorescent green pants by picking out a velvet pair with flared bottoms
Image: Pinkvilla
Her dark maroon pants paired with a turquoise top made for a unique combination
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Dark Maroon
She then styled her white tank top with a pair of tangerine-hued pleated pants to balance her off-duty look
Image: Pinkvilla
Tangerine Hues
For her gym look, she wore a pair of bright orange yoga tights with a white sports bra and a white denim jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Pop Of Orange
Easy and sporty, her airport look comprised of shiny orange track pants, a white tank, and an orange jacket tied around the waist
Image: Pinkvilla
Shiny Orange Pants
In a pair of red ribbed flared trousers, a white tee, and a denim jacket, she rounded off her outdoor look like a pro!
Image: Pinkvilla
Muted Red
She made the blue and white combination popular by wearing her bright blue joggers with a simple white tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Bright Blues
Red seems to be a favourite shade in her closet and she doesn’t mind repeating it. Here she rocks a pair of red satin joggers with a Karl Lagerfeld tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Shiny Red
And she paired her red bell-bottom pants with a halter-neck crop top in the same hue
Image: Pinkvilla
Fiery Red
She has even worn pink pants with much confidence and showed us how to pull them in an elegant way
Image: Pinkvilla
Pink Power
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in stunning black lehengas