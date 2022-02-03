Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 03, 2022

Kiara Advani in bright coloured pants

Fluroscent Green

Kiara made a strong case for fluorescent green pants by picking out a velvet pair with flared bottoms

Image: Pinkvilla

Her dark maroon pants paired with a turquoise top made for a unique combination

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Dark Maroon

She then styled her white tank top with a pair of tangerine-hued pleated pants to balance her off-duty look

Image: Pinkvilla

Tangerine Hues

For her gym look, she wore a pair of bright orange yoga tights with a white sports bra and a white denim jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Pop Of Orange

Easy and sporty, her airport look comprised of shiny orange track pants, a white tank, and an orange jacket tied around the waist

Image: Pinkvilla 

Shiny Orange Pants

In a pair of red ribbed flared trousers, a white tee, and a denim jacket, she rounded off her outdoor look like a pro!

Image: Pinkvilla

Muted Red

She made the blue and white combination popular by wearing her bright blue joggers with a simple white tee

Image: Pinkvilla

Bright Blues

Red seems to be a favourite shade in her closet and she doesn’t mind repeating it. Here she rocks a pair of red satin joggers with a Karl Lagerfeld tee

Image: Pinkvilla

Shiny Red

And she paired her red bell-bottom pants with a halter-neck crop top in the same hue

Image: Pinkvilla

Fiery Red

She has even worn pink pants with much confidence and showed us how to pull them in an elegant way

Image: Pinkvilla

Pink Power

