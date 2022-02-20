Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
FEB 20 2022
Kiara Advani in cute mini dresses
Pretty in pink
Kiara seems to be in a very happy mode in her gorgeous blush pink dress. The one-shoulder mini dress cinched in well, highlighting the curves of the actress
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Giving the essence of a classic summer dress, Kiara’s sun-kissed floral short dress featuring a deep V neck was an enchanting pick to slay in style
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Summer- ready look
This sultry look is the chicer cousin of your LBD. Kiara’s colourful sequin dress featured a plunging neckline and strappy sleeves
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Party ready
If you thought shirts will never go out of style, have you had a look at shirt dresses? It's just as fiercely fabulous as your shirts or let's say a little more
Image: Pinkvilla
Shirt dress
No matter how many dresses look their gorgeous part, we're partial to a floral dress even before spring and summer make an entry
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral dress
Pink is here to please you, what more could you ask for? Take a cue on how to dress up on-fleek for a dinner from the Lust Stories starlet
Image: Pinkvilla
Satin Comfiness
Got a date? Your partner will be ultra-tantalized to see you in this off-shoulder dress. The floral printed number with white lace does a glam show
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Off-shoulder dress
Words to live by, come what may. Take the unstoppable trip with a blue sequin dress. The typography in white just does all of the eye-arresting looks
Image: Pinkvilla
Sequin Sheen
Say sheer, say top-notch schiffli embroidered dress. This mini tiered dress with a frilled hem has us all set for a date night with bae
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sleek Black
All hail the yellow! Summer will take no time to be here and neither should your lace embroidered dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Lace dress
