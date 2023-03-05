Kiara Advani dazzles in a gown
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 05, 2023
Image:Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Shershaah actress looked every bit stunning in this red corseted gown with a semi-sheer bodice and a thigh-high slit
Red Spice
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The diva looks ravishing in a black gown with a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical hem
Stunning
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She made jaws drop as she posed in a sage green gown from Aadnevik’s Summer/Spring 2022 collection
Alluring
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She rocked a bold fuchsia pink gown bearing cut-out details and a sultry thigh-high slit
Gorgeous
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She sported a Dhruv Kapoor sparkly yellow gown with straps, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her glam look in this floor-sweeping gown with a long feathery train is simply ravishing
Ravishing
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara stole the show in a sheer black gown with one shoulder bearing a big velvet bow
Black Love
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She kept things elegant yet sassy in this light yellow off-shoulder gown
Redefining Elegance
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks like a vision in a structured white cut-out gown
Like A Vision
Image: Pinkvilla
She turned the show-stopper in a stunning metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal
Runway Look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.