Kiara Advani Is A Fan Of December 28, 2020
Unusual Blouses
Kiara Advani looked lovely in a cold shoulder blush pink lehenga with heavily embroidered botanical sleeves
Kiara sizzled in this red blouse with a deep plunging neckline
The Laxmii actress rocks this cold-shoulder corset blouse with exaggerated sleeves
For an unusual look, Kiara picked out black and white polka dot ruffled-saree and paired it with a multi-coloured bohemian-style blouse
Giving an interesting twist to the embellished saree by Shehla Khan, Kiara paired it with a tube-style strapless blouse and we can't get over this look!
For a wedding, Kiara picked out a Manish Malhotra ensemble with quite a simple blouse but still kept it eccentric with a cut out right in the middle
For a contemporary look, Kiara opted for a pastel blue ethnic skirt and paired it with a silver embellished blouse with spaghetti straps
Showing off her perfect collar bones, Kiara picked out an off-shoulder blouse that came with a simple sweetheart neckline
Kiara looks like a vision in this JADE by Monica and Karishma ensemble. And her ruffled blouse simply takes away the cake!
And this contemporary blouse design, in particular, inspired us all!
