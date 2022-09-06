Heading 3
Kiara Advani in fancy gowns
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 07, 2022
Fashion
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara graced the Filmfare Red Carpet in a dreamy coral red gown that entailed a strapless neckline and a thigh-high slit
Stunner In Red
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked alluring in a sage green gown from Aadnevik’s Summer/Spring 2022 collection
Alluring In Green
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For an awards event, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress sported a Dhruv Kapoor sparkly yellow gown that came with straps, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Pinkvilla
She made a ravishing statement at an awards show when she walked down the red carpet in a sheer black gown with one shoulder bearing a big velvet bow
Black Love
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Stepping out in a bold fuchsia pink gown bearing cut-out details and a sultry thigh-high slit, she made our jaws drop to the floor!
Bright & Bold
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She struck the perfect balance between elegance and sass in this light yellow off-shoulder gown with silver glitzy embellishments placed on it
Redefining Elegance
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Vision In White
She looks like a vision in a pristine white structured, cut-out gown by Stephanie Rolland
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her show-stopping look in this floor-sweeping gown with a long feathery train exuded oomph and glamour
Ravishing Much
Image: Pinkvilla
She walked the runway in a stunning metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal at a fashion show and stole our hearts away!
Runway Queen
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
This black mermaid gown adorned with embellishments looked absolutely flattering on her
Mermaid Vibes
