Kiara Advani in fancy gowns 

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 07, 2022

 Fashion

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara graced the Filmfare Red Carpet in a dreamy coral red gown that entailed a strapless neckline and a thigh-high slit

Stunner In Red

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked alluring in a sage green gown from Aadnevik’s Summer/Spring 2022 collection

Alluring In Green

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

For an awards event, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress sported a Dhruv Kapoor sparkly yellow gown that came with straps, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Pinkvilla

She made a ravishing statement at an awards show when she walked down the red carpet in a sheer black gown with one shoulder bearing a big velvet bow

Black Love

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Stepping out in a bold fuchsia pink gown bearing cut-out details and a sultry thigh-high slit, she made our jaws drop to the floor!

Bright & Bold

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She struck the perfect balance between elegance and sass in this light yellow off-shoulder gown with silver glitzy embellishments placed on it

Redefining Elegance

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Vision In White

She looks like a vision in a pristine white structured, cut-out gown by Stephanie Rolland

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Her show-stopping look in this floor-sweeping gown with a long feathery train exuded oomph and glamour

Ravishing Much

Image: Pinkvilla

She walked the runway in a stunning metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal at a fashion show and stole our hearts away!

Runway Queen

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

This black mermaid gown adorned with embellishments looked absolutely flattering on her

Mermaid Vibes

