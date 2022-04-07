Fashion
apr 07, 2022
Kiara Advani in green outfits
Sheer Saree
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked absolutely breathtaking as she was seen sporting a green organza saree by Torani that was teamed with a lime green floral sleeveless blouse
Green offbeat style
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked resplendent as she teamed an off-beat combination while promoting her film, Kabir Singh. The top was gathered at the side in a knot which descended all the way till her feet
Kiara Advani played the perfect showstopper as she stepped out on the runway in a stunning mint green lehenga by designer duo, Shyamal and Bhumika
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Lehenga Style
Kiara Advani made quite a bold choice as she stepped out wearing an olive green pantsuit from Cinq a Sept covered in sequins all over
Shimmery Pantsuit
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Plush and pretty, Kiara stunned us in a green bralette teamed with matching yoga pants and a grey shirt tied around her waist. The actress also sported a pair of black aviators and she carried a silver bag to glam up her gym look
Image: Pinkvilla
Gym Style
Neon green pantsuit
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
With an asymmetrical silhouette on top and flared pants on the bottom, the one-shoulder neon green pantsuit is a winner in itself
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara really has it in her when it comes to pulling off neon colours. She looks nothing less than a diva even in this simple neon-coloured tank top
Tank Top
Image: Pinkvilla
The Indoo Ki Jawaani actress pulled off this olive green jumpsuit like a pro and she teamed it up with black strappy heels
oiler Suit
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked fabulous rocking a flowy strappy dress in sage green colour that featured cutout floral work
Sage green dress
