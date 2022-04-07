Fashion

P R Gayathri

apr 07, 2022

Heading 3

Kiara Advani in green outfits

Sheer Saree

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked absolutely breathtaking as she was seen sporting a green organza saree by Torani that was teamed with a lime green floral sleeveless blouse

Green offbeat style

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked resplendent as she teamed an off-beat combination while promoting her film, Kabir Singh. The top was gathered at the side in a knot which descended all the way till her feet

Kiara Advani played the perfect showstopper as she stepped out on the runway in a stunning mint green lehenga by designer duo, Shyamal and Bhumika

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Lehenga Style

Kiara Advani made quite a bold choice as she stepped out wearing an olive green pantsuit from Cinq a Sept covered in sequins all over

Shimmery Pantsuit

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Plush and pretty, Kiara stunned us in a green bralette teamed with matching yoga pants and a grey shirt tied around her waist. The actress also sported a pair of black aviators and she carried a silver bag to glam up her gym look

Image: Pinkvilla

Gym Style

Neon green pantsuit

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

With an asymmetrical silhouette on top and flared pants on the bottom, the one-shoulder neon green pantsuit is a winner in itself

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara really has it in her when it comes to pulling off neon colours. She looks nothing less than a diva even in this simple neon-coloured tank top

Tank Top

Image: Pinkvilla

The Indoo Ki Jawaani actress pulled off this olive green jumpsuit like a pro and she teamed it up with black strappy heels

oiler Suit

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked fabulous rocking a flowy strappy dress in sage green colour that featured cutout floral work

Sage green dress

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wear collection

Click Here