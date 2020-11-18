Kiara is a fan of all things
PINK November 18, 2020
For a movie promotion, Kiara Advani picked out a pastel pink pantsuit and colour blocked it with neon accents. Blush pink lips and cheeks completed her look
Colour blocking is another trend that Kiara seems to have aced. This pink full-sleeve shirt paired with white pants is proof!
The Laxmii actress looked like a desi princess in a pink embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Aviator sunnies added the extra bit of oomph
On another occasion, she wore a light pink casual round-neck top over her ripped jeans and nailed it effortlessly!
A pink jacket completed Kiara’s simple athleisure look and we can’t wait to imitate this look!
Another pink accessory that Kiara loves is her candy pink thigh-high boots. A perfect statement-making accessory!
And when she isn’t wearing anything pink, for the love of the colour, Kiara swears by her pink Chanel bag!
For a show, Kiara Advani gave us styling tips on how to do the mix-and-match trend right! She picked out a pink Neeta Lulla ensemble and nailed it like a pro!
Keeping it comfy, Kiara opted for a breezy block printed salwar suit with palazzo pants for her airport look
The millennial actress picked out a simple, baby pink one-shoulder minidress and styled it with white pumps. Pure love!
For more updates on fashion, lifestyle and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla Click Here