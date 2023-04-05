Heading 3

Kiara Advani in black

                  pinkvilla 

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

APRIL 05, 2023

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara exudes hotness in this black gown with a thigh-high slit

Glamorous look

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani pulls off a stunning corset and black leather pants look

Fashionista

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Voguish

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder sheer black dress!

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She sets major fashion goals with this black embellished jumpsuit

Jumpsuit

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani in yet another bold look in black made heads turn

Shimmering Diva

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani donned this shiny catsuit for an award show

Beauty in black

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looks fab in this black saree featuring a see-through pallu

Six yard wonder

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara donned this black bralette over a long skirt and looked beautiful 

Stunner

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani looked hot in this bralette over a satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit

Show stopper

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani went formal and wore a black pantsuit paired with some high heels

Boss lady

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here