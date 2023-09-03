pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 03, 2023
Kiara Advani in bodycon dresses
Blazing
Kiara Advani left us hooked with her red-hot look in a knitted bodycon dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Oomph
She oozed oomph in a bodycon green halter-neck dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Prettiest
She is the prettiest in this short pink dress with a sweetheart neckline
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Ravishing
She looks ravishing in a neon bodycon dress with structured shoulders
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Sparkling
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress glammed up in a fiery red cutout mini dress from Alex Perry
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Snazzy
She kept things snazzy in a blue corset dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
White Delight
Kiara is a delight in a strapless white midi dress that hugged her snugly
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Hotness
She looked smoking hot in a sage-green corseted ensemble
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Summery Yellow
The diva exuded summery vibes in a bright yellow strapless dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
She looked jaw-dropping in a body-hugging one-shoulder short pink dress
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
