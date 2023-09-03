Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 03, 2023

Kiara Advani in bodycon dresses

Blazing 

Kiara Advani left us hooked with her red-hot look in a knitted bodycon dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Oomph

She oozed oomph in a bodycon green halter-neck dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Prettiest

She is the prettiest in this short pink dress with a sweetheart neckline

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Ravishing 

She looks ravishing in a neon bodycon dress with structured shoulders 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Sparkling 

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress glammed up in a fiery red cutout mini dress from Alex Perry

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Snazzy 

She kept things snazzy in a blue corset dress 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

White Delight 

Kiara is a delight in a strapless white midi dress that hugged her snugly 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Hotness

She looked smoking hot in a sage-green corseted ensemble

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Summery Yellow

The diva exuded summery vibes in a bright yellow strapless dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

She looked jaw-dropping in a body-hugging one-shoulder short pink dress

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Beauty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here