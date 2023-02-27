Kiara Advani in glam lehengas
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Kiara dons a boho-ethnic look in this off-white chikankari lehenga with gold borders and a glistening golden yellow dupatta
Gorgeous
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Kiara dazzled in a multicolour Parsi and mirror work lehenga by Sawan Gandhi
Desi Kudi
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her bright yellow mirror-work lehenga by Monika Nidhii is festive and stunning
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo turns up the glam quotient in a heavily embellished pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta
Pretty In Pink
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked absolutely gorgeous in this peach-hued lehenga with sequins and feather embellishments
Grand Festive Look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She makes a striking case for an all-black ensemble in this black lehenga by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi
Beauty In Black
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She is the most stunning wedding guest in this embellished pastel pink and blue lehenga
Pastel Hues
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara picked out an embellished black corset lehenga and rocked a contemporary look
Ravishing
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
This gold and white creation with a fall-shoulder sleeve blouse looks mesmerising on her
Glam Queen
