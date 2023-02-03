Kiara Advani
in her glam element
pinkvilla
Neenaz
Akhtar
FASHION
FEB 03, 2023
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
There’s never a dull moment when Bollywood diva Kiara Advani is in her true glam element
Fashionista Vibes
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her fab choices in bodycon dresses are a class apart and this neon number serves proof
Gorgeous
Nora Fatehi approved hairstyles
Celebrities inspired hairstyles
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress is a true glam queen in this dramatic black gown with a ravishing thigh-high slit
Glam Queen
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She aces trends by pairing latex leggings with a gorgeous denim corset top and black heels
Acing Trends
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She serves festive style goals in a contemporary bralette-style blouse and velvet blue sharara pants
Festive Style
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara spelled charm in a sage green gown from Aadnevik’s Summer/Spring 2022 collection
Alluring Much
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looks ravishing in a bold fuchsia pink gown bearing cut-out details and a sultry thigh-high slit
Bright & Bold
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her not-so-basic formal look in a pair of white corduroy pants, a matching blazer, and a lacy white bralette is on point
Fab In White
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara dazzled in a multicolour Parsi and mirror work lehenga from Sawan Gandhi’s Sunheri collection
Desi Kudi
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.