Heading 3

Kiara Advani
in her glam element

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz
Akhtar 

FASHION

FEB 03, 2023

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

There’s never a dull moment when Bollywood diva Kiara Advani is in her true glam element

Fashionista Vibes

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Her fab choices in bodycon dresses are a class apart and this neon number serves proof

Gorgeous 

Nora Fatehi approved hairstyles

Celebrities inspired hairstyles

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Shershaah actress is a true glam queen in this dramatic black gown with a ravishing thigh-high slit

Glam Queen

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She aces trends by pairing latex leggings with a gorgeous denim corset top and black heels

Acing Trends

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She serves festive style goals in a contemporary bralette-style blouse and velvet blue sharara pants 

Festive Style

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara spelled charm in a sage green gown from Aadnevik’s Summer/Spring 2022 collection

Alluring Much

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looks ravishing in a bold fuchsia pink gown bearing cut-out details and a sultry thigh-high slit

Bright & Bold

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Her not-so-basic formal look in a pair of white corduroy pants, a matching blazer, and a lacy white bralette is on point

Fab In White 

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara dazzled in a multicolour Parsi and mirror work lehenga from Sawan Gandhi’s Sunheri collection

Desi Kudi 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here