Kiara Advani in mini dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 13, 2023
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a short pink dress with a sweetheart neckline
Turning Heads
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looks ravishing in a bodycon neon dress with structured shoulders and a sexy cut-out back
Ravishing
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She kept things sleek and chic in a blue corset dress that ended just below her thighs
Snazzy In Blue
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress glammed up in a fiery red cutout mini dress from Alex Perry
Sparkling Red
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
In a one-shoulder short pink dress, she ensured that look was on point
Pretty In Pink
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She picked out a floral printed mini dress to spend her day out in a foreign city
Floral Outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
She added some oomph in this short dress with a criss-cross halter neckline
Oomph Factor
Image: Pinkvilla
She upped the ante in a lacy yellow mini dress and nude pumps
Gorgeous
Image: Pinkvilla
Adorable
Kiara looked adorable in a mini floral dress that is perfect for an evening date
