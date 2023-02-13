Kiara Advani in mini dresses

Heading 3

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Shershaah actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a short pink dress with a sweetheart neckline

Turning Heads

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looks ravishing in a bodycon neon dress with structured shoulders and a sexy cut-out back

Ravishing 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She kept things sleek and chic in a blue corset dress that ended just below her thighs 

Snazzy In Blue

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress glammed up in a fiery red cutout mini dress from Alex Perry

Sparkling Red

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

In a one-shoulder short pink dress, she ensured that look was on point

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

She picked out a floral printed mini dress to spend her day out in a foreign city

Floral Outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

She added some oomph in this short dress with a criss-cross halter neckline 

Oomph Factor

Image: Pinkvilla

She upped the ante in a lacy yellow mini dress and nude pumps 

Gorgeous 

Image: Pinkvilla

Adorable


Kiara looked adorable in a mini floral dress that is perfect for an evening date 

