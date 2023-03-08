Kiara Advani in modish jumpsuits
Neenaz Akhtar
mar 08, 2023
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
The Shershaah actress turned heads as she posed in a stunning pink jumpsuit and silver boots
Head Turner
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She brought some sass and style in a backless monochrome jumpsuit from Cult Gaia
Sexy Back
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
She showed us how to add some sparkles and shimmer in a sequinned blue jumpsuit by Naeem Khan
Fashionable Blues
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She kept things chic and snazzy in a modish denim and checkered pantsuit with a halter neckline
Snazzy Gal
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked stunning in this fluorescent yellow one-shoulder jumpsuit by Atsu
Stunner In Yellow
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She raised the bar for sangeet looks in a gorgeous embellished blue jumpsuit
Desi Glam
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She rocked a sassy look in this blue denim jumpsuit with cut-out detail in the front
Sassy
Image: Pinkvilla
She aced a snazzy promotional look for a movie in this green jumpsuit
Promo Look
IImage: Kiara Advani Instagram
She kept things easy and comfy in a beige jumpsuit with a matching belt
Comfy Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore a cool camouflage jumpsuit and silver sneakers at the airport
Casual Style
