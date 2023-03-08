Heading 3

Kiara Advani in modish jumpsuits 

mar 08, 2023

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

The Shershaah actress turned heads as she posed in a stunning pink jumpsuit and silver boots

Head Turner

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She brought some sass and style in a backless monochrome jumpsuit from Cult Gaia 

Sexy Back

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

She showed us how to add some sparkles and shimmer in a sequinned blue jumpsuit by Naeem Khan 

Fashionable Blues

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She kept things chic and snazzy in a modish denim and checkered pantsuit with a halter neckline

Snazzy Gal

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked stunning in this fluorescent yellow one-shoulder jumpsuit by Atsu

Stunner In Yellow

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

She raised the bar for sangeet looks in a gorgeous embellished blue jumpsuit

Desi Glam

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She rocked a sassy look in this blue denim jumpsuit with cut-out detail in the front

Sassy

Image: Pinkvilla

She aced a snazzy promotional look for a movie in this green jumpsuit

Promo Look

IImage: Kiara Advani Instagram

She kept things easy and comfy in a beige jumpsuit with a matching belt

Comfy Style 

Image: Pinkvilla

She wore a cool camouflage jumpsuit and silver sneakers at the airport

Casual Style

