Kiara Advani in Sarees

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Keeping her look easy Kiara wore a black Manish Malhotra saree, looking as gorgeous as ever, paired with a green emerald necklace.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looked stunning in this all-white ensemble of a strapless blouse and saree, which she accessorized with white earrings.
Image: Varun Bahl Instagram
In this printed saree from the Varun Bahl Couture line, the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress was just absolutely tantalizing.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Giving us summer vibes in this green and white embroidered saree, which she paired with a floral blouse, this is some major summer fashion inspo.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked stunning in a golden saree from Manish Malhotra's line, showcasing her toned abs, with a green clutch in her hand.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She wore a polka dot saree with a multicolor blouse that was paired with blue earrings giving us the perfect pop of color.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
In a maroon and pink embroidered saree from Arpita Mehta's collection, she unquestionably exuded fashionista style.
Image: Premya By Manishii Instagram
The Shershah actress chose an all-white saree with a strapless blouse from Premya by Manishii's line, keeping her look classic yet stunning as always.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
The actress stunned in a black and white striped saree with a deep plunge neckline, with a brown belt and studded earrings complementing her look.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
The actress captivated us with her kohled eyes while decked up in a yellow Tarun Tahiliani saree and a gajra.
