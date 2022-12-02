Heading 3

Kiara Advani in Sarees

Sakshi
Singh

Dec 2, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Keeping her look easy Kiara wore a black Manish Malhotra saree, looking as gorgeous as ever, paired with a green emerald necklace.

Chic as always

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looked stunning in this all-white ensemble of a strapless blouse and saree, which she accessorized with white earrings. 

Brunch look 

 Image: Varun Bahl Instagram

In this printed saree from the Varun Bahl Couture line, the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress was just absolutely tantalizing.

Pretty in Prints

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Giving us summer vibes in this green and white embroidered saree, which she paired with a floral blouse, this is some major summer fashion inspo.

Grand in Green

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked stunning in a golden saree from Manish Malhotra's line, showcasing her toned abs, with a green clutch in her hand.

Date Night Fit

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She wore a polka dot saree with a multicolor blouse that was paired with blue earrings giving us the perfect pop of color.

Pop of Color

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

In a maroon and pink embroidered saree from Arpita Mehta's collection, she unquestionably exuded fashionista style.

Fashionista 

Image: Premya By Manishii Instagram

The Shershah actress chose an all-white saree with a strapless blouse from Premya by Manishii's line, keeping her look classic yet stunning as always.

Beauty in Simplicity

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

The actress stunned in a black and white striped saree with a deep plunge neckline, with a brown belt and studded earrings complementing her look.

Pretty Necklines

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

The actress captivated us with her kohled eyes while decked up in a yellow Tarun Tahiliani saree and a gajra.

Kohl Eyes

