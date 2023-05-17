Heading 3

MAY 17, 2023

Kiara Advani in snazzy white outfits

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a white skirt and blouse co-ord set

Beautiful

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She exuded major glam vibes in an all-white corset dress

Glam

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Dreamy

She looked phenomenal in this white Ralph Lauren ensemble

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

This ivory-white Indo-western outfit looked stunning on her

Indo-Western Style

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked radiant in an embellished off-white saree

Saree Not Sorry

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Kabir Singh actress looked snazzy in a white denim two-piece

Denim Love

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kiara aced a traditional boho look in this white saree and a multicoloured blouse

Boho Chic

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looked exquisite in a pristine white gown with a dramatic drape

Exquisite

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

She exuded boss-lady vibes in this all-white pantsuit

Boss Babe

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looked adorable in this white laser-cut midi skirt and a crop top

Chic

