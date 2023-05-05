Kiara Advani in stunning green outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 05, 2023
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani looked ravishing in a short green dress with a sexy cut-out back
Ravishing
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She made a striking case for gowns in a sage green number with a thigh-high slit
Alluring
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Trendy
She kept things trendy in a green tie-dye co-ord set
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She chose the off-beat route by pairing a green strapless top with dark maroon pants
Eccentric Style
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Shershaah actress looked glamorous in a sparkly forest green pantsuit from Cinq à Sept
Party-ready
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara made a stunning case for an Indo-western outfit in these green flared pants and a bralette
Boho Girl
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looked resplendent in a pear-green Torani saree and a floral-print sleeveless blouse
Resplendent
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She set bridesmaid-style goals in a mint green lehenga by Shyamal and Bhumika
Bridesmaid Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She kept things simple in a green knee-length chikankari kurta and white farshi salwar
Summer-ready
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked elegant in an emerald green salwar kurta set
Simplicity At Its Best
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.