Heading 3

Kiara Advani in stunning green outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 05, 2023

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara Advani looked ravishing in a short green dress with a sexy cut-out back

Ravishing

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She made a striking case for gowns in a sage green number with a thigh-high slit

Alluring

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Trendy

She kept things trendy in a green tie-dye co-ord set

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She chose the off-beat route by pairing a green strapless top with dark maroon pants

Eccentric Style

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Shershaah actress looked glamorous in a sparkly forest green pantsuit from Cinq à Sept

Party-ready

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara made a stunning case for an Indo-western outfit in these green flared pants and a bralette 

Boho Girl

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looked resplendent in a pear-green Torani saree and a floral-print sleeveless blouse

Resplendent

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She set bridesmaid-style goals in a mint green lehenga by Shyamal and Bhumika

Bridesmaid Style

Image: Pinkvilla

She kept things simple in a green knee-length chikankari kurta and white farshi salwar

Summer-ready

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked elegant in an emerald green salwar kurta set 

Simplicity At Its Best

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here