Heading 3

Kiara Advani in Indo-western outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

MAY 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

For the promotion of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara was decked up in a stunning periwinkle overlay set by Rishi & Vibhuti

Tropic Vibes

Image: The Little Black Bow instagram

She looked absolutely ravishing in a gold and beige slinky crop and draped skirt set that was perfectly styled with a sunburnt cape

Golden Girl

Image: The Little Black Bow instagram

A while ago, she nailed yet another Indo-western look featuring emerald green trousers and a mint bralette set with an organza dupatta

Glamorous In Green

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

We couldn’t take our eyes off her when she posed in a stunning ivory organza Brielle blazer set featuring a jacket-style blouse

Blazer Twist

Image: Anamika Khanna instagram

Advani then opted for an Anamika Khanna set that comprised a draped silk skirt in pale gold, a metallic bralette with geometric patterns, and a blazer-esque jacket with lapels

Touch of Metallics

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Her polka dot white and black saree teamed with a colourful bohemian style blouse and a matching belt gave major Indo-western outfit goals

Boho Touch 

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Bringing the best of both worlds together, Kiara rocked a sharara set with a drape-style dupatta that doubled as a saree

Sharara Twist

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Her striking yellow Ritika Mirchandani set is a contemporary take on conventional sharara sets that serves as an inspiration for modern-day wedding festivities

Inducing Envy

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She sported another trendy Indo-western look by opting for a fun co-ord set with an embroidered crop top, a cape, and flared pants

Pretty In Pink

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She rocked an all-white Indo-western look in a satin front-knot shirt and an embellished lehenga set

Forever Glam

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who nailed beach fashion

Click Here