Heading 3
Kiara Advani in Indo-western outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 31, 2022
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
For the promotion of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara was decked up in a stunning periwinkle overlay set by Rishi & Vibhuti
Tropic Vibes
Image: The Little Black Bow instagram
She looked absolutely ravishing in a gold and beige slinky crop and draped skirt set that was perfectly styled with a sunburnt cape
Golden Girl
Image: The Little Black Bow instagram
A while ago, she nailed yet another Indo-western look featuring emerald green trousers and a mint bralette set with an organza dupatta
Glamorous In Green
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
We couldn’t take our eyes off her when she posed in a stunning ivory organza Brielle blazer set featuring a jacket-style blouse
Blazer Twist
Image: Anamika Khanna instagram
Advani then opted for an Anamika Khanna set that comprised a draped silk skirt in pale gold, a metallic bralette with geometric patterns, and a blazer-esque jacket with lapels
Touch of Metallics
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Her polka dot white and black saree teamed with a colourful bohemian style blouse and a matching belt gave major Indo-western outfit goals
Boho Touch
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Bringing the best of both worlds together, Kiara rocked a sharara set with a drape-style dupatta that doubled as a saree
Sharara Twist
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Her striking yellow Ritika Mirchandani set is a contemporary take on conventional sharara sets that serves as an inspiration for modern-day wedding festivities
Inducing Envy
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She sported another trendy Indo-western look by opting for a fun co-ord set with an embroidered crop top, a cape, and flared pants
Pretty In Pink
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She rocked an all-white Indo-western look in a satin front-knot shirt and an embellished lehenga set
Forever Glam
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who nailed beach fashion