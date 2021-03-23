Kiara Advani-inspired hairstyles March 23, 2021
Setting the bar higher every time she goes all-out, Kiara Advani has served us with some major hair goals time and again
Case in point, this messy high ponytail with a few strands left loose on the front looks absolutely chic on her
Bringing the best of both worlds together, Kiara styled her sultry ethnic ensemble with the slicked back wet hairdo
For the promotion of ‘Kabir Singh’, the actress styled her long mane into retro curls with a partition at the centre
For an event, Kiara styled her long black tresses into flowy waves and finished up her look with a flawless base and neutral-toned glossy lips
When nothing else works, always trust the middle-parted sleek, straight hairdo to make you look effortlessly put together!
To complement her heavily embellished lehenga, Ms Advani neatly pulled her mane tightly into a sleek low bun and adorned it with white flowers
For the Zee Cine Awards 2019, Kiara made a stunning statement in a strapless yellow gown and finished off her look with pulled-back loose twisted braids
Letting all the focus fall on her sharp facial features, Kiara ensured that her sleek hair is styled into a twisted top knot here
For a wedding look, the diva tied her straight hair loosely into a ponytail and adorned it with some bobby pins
