Kiara Advani
inspired New Year's outfits

Hardika Gupta

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram

This one is a must, you can go bold with your look by adding some bling to it 

Sequin dress

Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Slit dresses are a typical choice for any party as they level up one’s style 

Slit dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

This lace dress from Kiara Advani is perfect for a girls’ night out 

Lace dress

Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram

You can wear golden saree in any of your new year parties and the guests won’t be able to take off there eyes from you

Golden saree

Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Beginning your year with a cut-out dress is definitely a right choice

Cut-out dress

Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram

If you have planned a bling theme party, one should definitely go for this blue sequined jumpsuit 

Sequin jumpsuit

Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Satin dresses are being widely loved by the people as it amps up your look

Satin dress

Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Stylish co-ords like these are perfect for outdoor new year dates with your partner

Stylish co-ords

Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram

No one can stop looking at you if you choose this yellow strapless gown for the special occasion

Yellow strapless dress

Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram

You should go for corset dresses as they are trending and work well for any party

Corset dress

