Kiara Advani
inspired New Year's outfits
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
DEC 28, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram
This one is a must, you can go bold with your look by adding some bling to it
Sequin dress
Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Slit dresses are a typical choice for any party as they level up one’s style
Slit dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This lace dress from Kiara Advani is perfect for a girls’ night out
Lace dress
Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram
You can wear golden saree in any of your new year parties and the guests won’t be able to take off there eyes from you
Golden saree
Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Beginning your year with a cut-out dress is definitely a right choice
Cut-out dress
Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram
If you have planned a bling theme party, one should definitely go for this blue sequined jumpsuit
Sequin jumpsuit
Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Satin dresses are being widely loved by the people as it amps up your look
Satin dress
Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Stylish co-ords like these are perfect for outdoor new year dates with your partner
Stylish co-ords
Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram
No one can stop looking at you if you choose this yellow strapless gown for the special occasion
Yellow strapless dress
Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram
You should go for corset dresses as they are trending and work well for any party
Corset dress
