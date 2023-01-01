Heading 3

Kiara Advani is a fan of cut-out outfits

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Kiara looked smoking hot in a black Galvan London bustier-style dress with a geometric cut-out detail giving a peek at her toned midriff! 

Beauty In Black 

She looked pretty in a blue and white printed maxi dress with a cut-out detail at the back. 

Pretty In Blue 

She made a stylish case for cut-out jumpsuits by wearing this halter neck denim number covered in red and white checks.

Eye-catching Details 

The Kabir Singh actress served some glamorous fashion inspiration by picking out a red cut-out mini number that was doused in sequins and looked fab on her! 

Red Hot

She raised the bar in an asymmetrical metallic gown with cut-out details and left us gasping! 

Metallic Fever

Making a ravishing case for cut-out gowns, she stepped out in a fuschia pink one-shoulder neckline a cut-out on her toned midriff and a sultry thigh-high slit. 

Too Hot To Handle 

She nailed an all-blue denim cut-out jumpsuit that bore a halter-neck detail, flare bottoms, and a brown belt. 

Fashionista In Denim 

The Prabal Gurung sleeveless number that she wore for a movie promo entailed a side cut-out and fringe details that made for a chic look. 

Chic As Always 

She oozed diva vibes in a halter-neck mini dress that had a mini cut-out, pleats, and a black lace accent at the hemline.

Making Heads Turn 

The starlet looked gorgeous in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold lehenga that featured a mirror-work cut-out blouse and elevated the overall look. 

Desi Diva

