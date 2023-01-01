Kiara Advani is a fan of cut-out outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Kiara looked smoking hot in a black Galvan London bustier-style dress with a geometric cut-out detail giving a peek at her toned midriff!
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
She looked pretty in a blue and white printed maxi dress with a cut-out detail at the back.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She made a stylish case for cut-out jumpsuits by wearing this halter neck denim number covered in red and white checks.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress served some glamorous fashion inspiration by picking out a red cut-out mini number that was doused in sequins and looked fab on her!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr
She raised the bar in an asymmetrical metallic gown with cut-out details and left us gasping!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr
Making a ravishing case for cut-out gowns, she stepped out in a fuschia pink one-shoulder neckline a cut-out on her toned midriff and a sultry thigh-high slit.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She nailed an all-blue denim cut-out jumpsuit that bore a halter-neck detail, flare bottoms, and a brown belt.
Image: Pinkvilla
The Prabal Gurung sleeveless number that she wore for a movie promo entailed a side cut-out and fringe details that made for a chic look.
Image: Pinkvilla
She oozed diva vibes in a halter-neck mini dress that had a mini cut-out, pleats, and a black lace accent at the hemline.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The starlet looked gorgeous in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold lehenga that featured a mirror-work cut-out blouse and elevated the overall look.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.