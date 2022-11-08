Kiara Advani
is a glam queen
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 8, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress wore a velveteen blue lehenga with embroidered golden borders, paired up with a choker and a stack of bangles as accessories.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kiara’s white embellished saree with a corset blouse by Amrita Thakur styled with gold drop earrings looked nothing less than a dream.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
She had us all floored in a purple sequin jumpsuit that featured a sexy plunging neckline with a halter-neck design for a daring and smashing look.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
The Diva looked nothing less than a heartthrob in her denim corset top, blue flared pants, and diamond-encrusted earrings.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kiara donned it up in a sexy blue spaghetti bralette with floral-printed flared pants, and to top it off, she styled it with a blue, silver-lined cape.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
She looked adorable and alluring as she twirled in an organza floral printed lehenga with a blue blouse by Anita Dongre.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Her all-white ensemble, which was paired with white flared pants and an embellished vest top by Mishru, was honestly fashion goals.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
She turned up the heat in a fiery red sequin dress that featured cut-outs and a plunging neckline and a hot red blazer by Alina Anwar.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
She looked absolutely stunning in a shiny silver dress by Kalmanovich, with a cut-out waistline showing off her toned abs.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kiara is the queen of glam, as she elegantly combines power dressing with a dash of glitz in her blue sequin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and slicked-back locks.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.