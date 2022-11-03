Heading 3

Kiara Advani is prettiest in a gown

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara Advani aced maximalist fashion in a strapless black gown featuring sheer panels and a floor-sweeping train for a recent photoshoot. 

Black Love 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She looked breathtaking in a sage green gown from Aadnevik’s Summer/Spring 2022 collection.

Breathtaking

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

The Shershaah actress looks like a glam goddess in a chic white backless gown by Ralph Lauren. 

Beauty In White

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She donned a sparkly yellow Dhruv Kapoor gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit for an awards show. 

Glam Look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Her head-turning look in a bold fuchsia pink gown bearing cut-out details is a clear winner!

Boldness

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Exuding oomph and glamour, she stole the show in a dramatic floor-sweeping gown with a long feathery train. 

Sparkles

Image: Pinkvilla

She turned show-stopper for Amit Aggarwal in a stunning metallic gown at a fashion show. 

Runway Queen

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She kept things elegant in a powder pink gown with a huge bow at the back. 

Ethereal In Pink

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks enigmatic in her pristine white structured gown by Stephanie Rolland. 

Vision In White

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She glided down the Zee Cine Awards 2019 red carpet looking glamorous in a butter yellow gown with a long train. 

Awards Look

