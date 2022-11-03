Kiara Advani is prettiest in a gown
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 3, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani aced maximalist fashion in a strapless black gown featuring sheer panels and a floor-sweeping train for a recent photoshoot.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked breathtaking in a sage green gown from Aadnevik’s Summer/Spring 2022 collection.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The Shershaah actress looks like a glam goddess in a chic white backless gown by Ralph Lauren.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She donned a sparkly yellow Dhruv Kapoor gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit for an awards show.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her head-turning look in a bold fuchsia pink gown bearing cut-out details is a clear winner!
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Exuding oomph and glamour, she stole the show in a dramatic floor-sweeping gown with a long feathery train.
Image: Pinkvilla
She turned show-stopper for Amit Aggarwal in a stunning metallic gown at a fashion show.
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She kept things elegant in a powder pink gown with a huge bow at the back.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks enigmatic in her pristine white structured gown by Stephanie Rolland.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She glided down the Zee Cine Awards 2019 red carpet looking glamorous in a butter yellow gown with a long train.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.