Kiara Advani looks fab in desi co ords
NEENAZ AKHTAR
DEC 9, 2021
Kiara is a diva in co-ords
Kiara Advani’s wardrobe is proof that she is in love with desi co-ord sets, and boy does she look stunning in them!
Credits: Kiara Advani instagram
Sharara sets are her favourites
Sharara sets in different hues and silhouettes seem to be one of her favourite desi attires
Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram
Stunning in this sharara-saree
Case in point, this berry-hued sharara set with a drape-like dupatta looks absolutely gorgeous on her!
Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram
Embellished sharara set
A heavily embellished sharara set like this one from Rimple & Harpeet is her go-to choice for a wedding festivity
Credits: Rimple & Harpreet Narula instagram
Glamorous in modish kurta set
And a contemporary peplum-style kurta with matching sharara pants is also her favourite festivity pick
Credits: Pinkvilla
Flared bottoms and strappy blouse
Dramatically flared pants that give the illusion of a lehenga along with a strappy blouse and a dupatta make her look gorgeous!
Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Trendy co-ord look
Her baby pink sharara pants paired with a printed crop top and a chiffon shrug are perfect for breezy days
Credits: Kiara Advani instagram
Kiara dazzled in a fancy jacket-style kurta with multi-coloured hand embroidery and organza sharara-style lehenga skirt
Credits: Arpita Mehta instagram
Festive ready
Beauty in yellow
She looks ethereal in these pale yellow sharara pants and a matching kurta topped off with a dual-toned dupatta
Credits: Pinkvilla
Elegance redefined
And this yellow bandhani ruffle blouse and matching sharara pants with a corset belt makes her look flawless!
Credits: Pinkvilla
