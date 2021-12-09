Kiara Advani looks fab in desi co ords

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 9, 2021

Kiara is a diva in co-ords

Kiara Advani’s wardrobe is proof that she is in love with desi co-ord sets, and boy does she look stunning in them!

Credits: Kiara Advani instagram 

Sharara sets are her favourites

Sharara sets in different hues and silhouettes seem to be one of her favourite desi attires

Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram

Stunning in this sharara-saree

Case in point, this berry-hued sharara set with a drape-like dupatta looks absolutely gorgeous on her!

Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram 

Embellished sharara set

A heavily embellished sharara set like this one from Rimple & Harpeet is her go-to choice for a wedding festivity

Credits: Rimple & Harpreet Narula instagram

Glamorous in modish kurta set

And a contemporary peplum-style kurta with matching sharara pants is also her favourite festivity pick

Credits: Pinkvilla

Flared bottoms and strappy blouse

Dramatically flared pants that give the illusion of a lehenga along with a strappy blouse and a dupatta make her look gorgeous!

Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram 

Trendy co-ord look

Her baby pink sharara pants paired with a printed crop top and a chiffon shrug are perfect for breezy days

Credits: Kiara Advani instagram

Kiara dazzled in a fancy jacket-style kurta with multi-coloured hand embroidery and organza sharara-style lehenga skirt

Credits: Arpita Mehta instagram

Festive ready

Beauty in yellow

She looks ethereal in these pale yellow sharara pants and a matching kurta topped off with a dual-toned dupatta

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Elegance redefined

And this yellow bandhani ruffle blouse and matching sharara pants with a corset belt makes her look flawless!

Credits: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif’s relationship timeline

Click Here