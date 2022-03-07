Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 07, 2022
Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in a saree
Heading 3
Beauty Personified
To attend the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022, Kiara was decked up in a lovely sunset-hued saree featuring a sparkly gold border
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She redefined elegance in a fuschia pink saree featuring detailed multi-coloured Resham and dabka work at the borders
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Redefining Elegance
She looked absolutely graceful in this pear-green Torani saree and lime green printed sleeveless blouse
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Truly Graceful
The Shershaah actress looked resplendent in an ivory hand embroidered saree from Premya by Manishii
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Pretty As Always
For a unique fusion look, she picked out a black and white polka dot saree and paired it with a colourful bohemian-inspired blouse
Acing Fusion Look
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Oozing major desi glam vibes, she dazzled in a golden pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra
Glam Vibes
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Her sequined pink and white tie-dye saree was all things glimmer and fantastic
Dazzling In Sequins
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
To attend a wedding in the city, she was decked up in a mint green sequin saree paired with a criss-cross back blouse
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Manish Malhotra instagram
Her beige and gold saree adorned with metalwork all over is a beautiful choice for wedding festivities
Golden Girl
Image: Pinkvilla
She made a stunning statement in her nude blush embroidered saree and sequins sheeted bustier blouse
Stunner
Image: Shehla Khan instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars who pledged to donate their organs