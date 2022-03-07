Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 07, 2022

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in a saree

Beauty Personified 

To attend the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022, Kiara was decked up in a lovely sunset-hued saree featuring a sparkly gold border

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She redefined elegance in a fuschia pink saree featuring detailed multi-coloured Resham and dabka work at the borders

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Redefining Elegance 

She looked absolutely graceful in this pear-green Torani saree and lime green printed sleeveless blouse

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Truly Graceful

The Shershaah actress looked resplendent in an ivory hand embroidered saree from Premya by Manishii

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Pretty As Always

For a unique fusion look, she picked out a black and white polka dot saree and paired it with a colourful bohemian-inspired blouse

Acing Fusion Look

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Oozing major desi glam vibes, she dazzled in a golden pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra

Glam Vibes

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Her sequined pink and white tie-dye saree was all things glimmer and fantastic

Dazzling In Sequins

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

To attend a wedding in the city, she was decked up in a mint green sequin saree paired with a criss-cross back blouse

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Manish Malhotra instagram

Her beige and gold saree adorned with metalwork all over is a beautiful choice for wedding festivities

Golden Girl 

Image: Pinkvilla

She made a stunning statement in her nude blush embroidered saree and sequins sheeted bustier blouse

Stunner

Image: Shehla Khan instagram

