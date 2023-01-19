Kiara Advani loves all things black pinkvilla Hardika GuptaFASHIONJAN 19, 2023Source: Kiara Advani Instagram Kiara looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder black dressBeauty in blackSource: Kiara Advani Instagram She stunned everyone with her black saree lookStunnerHrithik’s GF Saba Azad’s stylish picsShanaya Kapoor’s chic white wardrobeSource: Kiara Advani Instagram For winters, she wore a black puffed jacketJust wowSource: Kiara Advani Instagram Our jaws just dropped after seeing this bomb pictureJaw-droppingSource: Kiara Advani Instagram She looked super gorgeous in this black dressSo gorgeousSource: Kiara Advani Instagram Kiara wowed us with this black and white lehenga teamed up with a black blouseEthnic inspirationSource: Kiara Advani Instagram Her suited-booted look is up to the markSuit upSource: Kiara Advani Instagram She looks elegant in this lacey outfitLacey affairSource: Kiara Advani Instagram She opted for a black tank top paired with black workout pantsworkout look to In the woodsFor more updates, follow Pinkvilla. Click Here