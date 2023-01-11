Kiara Advani loves
all-white outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 11, 2023
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The actress has a penchant for wearing all-white outfits and there’s enough proof
Beauty In White
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Starting from this corset dress that she wore for an episode of Koffee with Karan
Glam Look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
And this ivory-white Indo-western ethnic set that she wore during the promotions of Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Indo-Western Style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara also sports the colour in desi silhouettes and this embellished saree serves as evidence
Saree Not Sorry
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She is often seen wearing denim in the form of a white co-ord set
Denim Love
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
When worn as a pantsuit, the colour looks absolutely fierce and Kiara knows how!
Fierce In White
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
She also swears by a tone-on-tone co-ord set like this Ralph Lauren outfit
Vision In White
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her gorgeous designer lehenga in a soothing white shade is another testimony
Desi Glam
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She can ace any kind of chic style in a white tone and this white laser-cut midi skirt and crop top looks stunning on her!
Chic Style
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
We are in awe of her exquisite look in this pristine white gown with a dramatic drape
Drama
