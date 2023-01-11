Heading 3

Kiara Advani loves
all-white outfits

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The actress has a penchant for wearing all-white outfits and there’s enough proof

Beauty In White 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Starting from this corset dress that she wore for an episode of Koffee with Karan

Glam Look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

And this ivory-white Indo-western ethnic set that she wore during the promotions of Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Indo-Western Style

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara also sports the colour in desi silhouettes and this embellished saree serves as evidence

Saree Not Sorry 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She is often seen wearing denim in the form of a white co-ord set

Denim Love

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

When worn as a pantsuit, the colour looks absolutely fierce and Kiara knows how!

Fierce In White

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

She also swears by a tone-on-tone co-ord set like this Ralph Lauren outfit

Vision In White

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Her gorgeous designer lehenga in a soothing white shade is another testimony

Desi Glam

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She can ace any kind of chic style in a white tone and this white laser-cut midi skirt and crop top looks stunning on her! 

Chic Style 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

We are in awe of her exquisite look in this pristine white gown with a dramatic drape

Drama

