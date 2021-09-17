sept 17, 2021
Kiara Advani loves her co-ords!
Showing us how to glamourise things in the most casual way, Kiara Advani picked out a pair of white cargo trousers and styled it with a matching zip-up crop top!
For one of her promotional looks, Kiara sported a pretty pink and white tie-dye sharara set that featured a v-neck blouse, sharara pants and an asymmetrical shrug
Giving another go at co-ord outfits, Advani opted for a cut-out skirt and top set in white
Amping things up in bright shades, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress wore a fierce red pantsuit by Prabal Gurung and stole the show!
Channelling her inner diva, Kiara wore this bright and bold animal print separates with much oomph!
She pulled off another boss babe look in a fluorescent yellow co-ord set and showed us how it’s done!
Exuding major rock-n-roll vibes, the diva managed to make heads turn in a pair of red bell bottoms and a matching open-back top
She then picked out a yellow two-piece co-ord set that came with a knotted blouse and high waisted high-low skirt with ruffles
Floral co-ords in subtle shades also remain one of her go-to pieces
From bright-hued pantsuits to ruffled skirts and tops, Kiara Adavni simply cannot get enough of stylish co-ords!
