Heading 3

Kiara Advani
loves her co-ords

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Govinda Naam Mera actress looks red hot in a coordinated outfit featuring a bustier crop top and a body-hugging high-rise skirt

Red Hot

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She leaves us awestruck with her sizzling look in this all-white skirt and blouse set

Sizzling 

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

She added a pop of brightness to her look in a head-to-toe orange coordinated set by Sonaakshi Raaj

Pop Of Hues 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

In a hot pink co-ord set featuring a full-sleeved blazer with a front tie-up detail, the diva showed us what sartorial dreams are made of! 

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She flaunts the denim-on-trend trend in a cinched light-wash denim corset and flared denim pants from the brand S&N by Shantanu Nikhil

Denim Magic 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She kept things snazzy in a two-piece solid pink skirt and blouse set that was parts stylish and parts casual

Casually Chic 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

For a cool and chic, the diva slipped into a denim-coordinated skirt and jacket set, and a lavender graphic-print tee

Cool-girl Style 

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

We love her not-so-basic formal look in a pair of white corduroy pants, a matching blazer, and a lacy white bralette

Fabulous In White 

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

She took her style game a notch higher by picking out a rust-brown wrap-style blazer and skirt set

Redefining Style 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Her trendy look in a white and green tie-dye co-ord set features high-waisted pants and a halter-neck crop top

Tie-dye Trend

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here