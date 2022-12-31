Kiara Advani
loves her co-ords
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 31, 2022
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Govinda Naam Mera actress looks red hot in a coordinated outfit featuring a bustier crop top and a body-hugging high-rise skirt
Red Hot
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She leaves us awestruck with her sizzling look in this all-white skirt and blouse set
Sizzling
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
She added a pop of brightness to her look in a head-to-toe orange coordinated set by Sonaakshi Raaj
Pop Of Hues
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
In a hot pink co-ord set featuring a full-sleeved blazer with a front tie-up detail, the diva showed us what sartorial dreams are made of!
Pretty In Pink
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She flaunts the denim-on-trend trend in a cinched light-wash denim corset and flared denim pants from the brand S&N by Shantanu Nikhil
Denim Magic
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She kept things snazzy in a two-piece solid pink skirt and blouse set that was parts stylish and parts casual
Casually Chic
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For a cool and chic, the diva slipped into a denim-coordinated skirt and jacket set, and a lavender graphic-print tee
Cool-girl Style
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
We love her not-so-basic formal look in a pair of white corduroy pants, a matching blazer, and a lacy white bralette
Fabulous In White
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
She took her style game a notch higher by picking out a rust-brown wrap-style blazer and skirt set
Redefining Style
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her trendy look in a white and green tie-dye co-ord set features high-waisted pants and a halter-neck crop top
Tie-dye Trend
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.